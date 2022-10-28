Husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘violently’ attacked at home

Details surrounding the attack remain unclear, but Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Pelosi, issued a statement on behalf of the House Speaker said that early yesterday (Friday) morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Paul Pelosi. According to Hammil, the assailant is in custody and motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.” According to reports, the US Capitol Police released a statement saying that they are assisting the FBI and the San Francisco Police “with a joint investigation” into the break-in at the Pelosi residence in California. CNN reported yesterday that special agents with the USCP’s California Field Office “quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” the report said.