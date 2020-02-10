London - A devastated father whose student daughter killed herself has urged young people to be more open about their mental health struggles.
Dean Taylor’s daughter Melina, 20, was found dead by her university flatmates last month after leaving a note saying: ‘I just want these feelings to end.’
In a heartrending series of tweets, Mr Taylor wrote he ‘had the call every parent dreads – the one from the police’.
He added: ‘She left a note for us. Ironically, she opened up to us for the first time, laying bare her feelings of utter despair and how she had hid her real feelings for so long. I could feel her frustration.’