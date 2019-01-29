File picture: Pexels

West Yorkshire - An eight-stone student broke his neck "wrestling" with a teacher who was almost twice his size. Imaam Usman said he refused three times to grapple with the teacher because he weighed about 15st.

But the 18-year-old alleges he was told he would be disciplined for bad behaviour if he did not take part in the exercise.

The teacher proceeded to fall on top of him while demonstrating a move and Imaam felt a vertebrae crack. The accident happened in a park, during a practical lesson for a BTEC diploma in public services.

Bradford College in West Yorkshire says the course offers "real-world learning" and helps students to pursue careers in the armed and emergency services.

Students wear uniforms, experience police riot training and stay at an Army camp.

Imaam has now had surgery to insert a metal plate in his neck to repair the damage to his C7 vertebrae, following the incident on December 7. He had ambitions to join the police but now fears the injury may ruin his chances.

His class had gone to the park after completing a six-mile hike.

Imaam said: "They made us do activities like one-legged races and then wrestling. I refused three times and then they said if I didn’t do it they would put me on a behavioural report. We were on our knees in the park and [the teacher] lunged towards me. He grabbed me from the upper back and then threw me to the ground in a grappling move. I was facing towards the ground and then he fell on top of me.

"At that moment, his knee or leg hit my neck and I felt something crack. I wasn’t expecting it. All they said beforehand was 'who can put another person on the floor?'"

"It’s knocked my confidence and was completely avoidable. They could have picked someone else who was better suited."

Imaam was left in agony and was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary. He was given a neck brace but the injury did not heal and a month later was operated on at Leeds General Infirmary. Imaam added: "I don’t know if I’ll be able to go back to college.

"Doctors have told me it will take three to four months to recover. By the time I go back, college will be over."

A Bradford College spokesman said an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened.

He said: "The safety of students and staff is paramount and any incidents are treated with the utmost seriousness.

"A full investigation was launched in line with our policies and procedures.

"As that investigation remains ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this time except to say that we wish Imaam a full and speedy recovery.’

