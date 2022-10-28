I was one of the first South Africans to go to the world’s first Blue Verified Corona Island, this is how it went down

I was one of the first South Africans to set foot on the breathtaking Corona Island. To say it is one of a kind and once in a lifetime opportunity is an understatement. Corona Island is a tropical sustainable Caribbean destination for eco-tourism and is the world’s First Blue Verified and single-use plastic-free island off the coast of Colombia.

Picture: Yasmine Jacobs/IOL This environmental focus aligns with Corona’s brand as Corona is the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint. As a nature lover, swimmer and Instagram user in need of better content besides cat pictures and selfies, this was a dream come true. But how did it really go down? We were a group of journalists, producers and content creators.

All more or less strangers at first but somehow and at some point, we all became family. No really, I was not paid to say that. There were 10 bungalows, equipped with a jacuzzi and view of the ocean. Picture: Yasmine Jacobs/IOL Picture: Yasmine Jacobs/IOL When you step outside the bungalow, you are met with the wonderful sights and smell of nature.

You even might spot a toucan, macaw or an iguana chilling by your door. One parrot on the island will even greet you with “Hola”. Despite it being 2 300 square metres, there is something for everyone and all your senses. Swim in the beach, read a book in a hammock, grab a Corona or two and chill with friends or simply take in everything that Mother Nature has to give.

It wasn’t all fun, games and partying. We witnessed first hand the extent of the damage on corals and marine life caused by global warming. In a bid to do some good and leave behind a legacy, we planted mangroves. Picture: Yasmine Jacobs/IOL But what makes it different to other island experiences? Corona SA marketing manager Melanie Nicholson, told IOL: “Corona Island is different in that it is a very small island, 2 300 square metres in the Caribbean ocean.

“It’s surrounded by water of 29°C, so that is something South Africans are really not used to.” When asked about how Corona values align with the values on the island, Nicholson said: “One of our (Corona) passion points is better world, which speaks to sustainability so all of the materials on the island is 100% natural. “Corona is actually a net zero plastic brand which means that we recycle, reuse or repurpose the same amount of single use plastic that we put out there.

“Corona Island is an island that makes you disconnect from your everyday routine, from the humdrum of your life to disconnect from the world and connect with what Mother Nature has to offer. “Corona was born from the beach, so we have a mission to protect the beach and future proof it for future generations. “So we feel compelled an have a responsibility to protect our beach and oceans from the scourge of plastic.