Canberra - An iceberg the size of urban Sydney has broken away from east Antarctica, but not due to climate change, the Australian Antarctic Divisions (AAD) said on Tuesday.
The 1,636-square-kilometre table iceberg "calved" from the Amery Ice Shelf, the third-largest on the ice continent, located between Australia's Davis and Mawson research stations, on September 26.
The iceberg, officially called D-28, separated from the front of the ice shelf, which scientists had been monitoring closely since the early 2000s, according to AAD, an Australian government agency.
It had been predicted that a large iceberg would break off between 2010-2015.
"We don't think this event is linked to climate change," said Helen Amanda Fricker, a professor at the US-based Scripps Institution of Oceanography.