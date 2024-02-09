ICJ sets August 2 as deadline for Russia to file counter-memorial on Kiev's 2022 genocide claim

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Friday the decision to set August 2 as a deadline for Russia to file a counter-memorial on Ukraine's 2022 claim against Moscow submitted after the launch of the special military operation. On February 2, the ICJ ruled that it has jurisdiction to head Ukraine's memorial on the basis of Article 9 of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

"NEWS: by an Order of 2 February 2024 in the case #Ukraine v. #Russia, the #ICJ fixed 2 August 2024 as the time-limit for the filing of the Counter-Memorial of the Russian Federation," the ICJ wrote on X. According to an earlier report by Sputnik, the only matter left for the ICJ to consider in a case brought by Ukraine against Russia under the genocide convention is whether Kiev had committed genocide in Donbas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. On February 2, ICJ President Joan E. Donoghue said that the court had jurisdiction to hear most parts of Ukraine's 2022 case against Russia submitted after the start of the special military operation. At the same time, the top UN court said it did not have competence to rule on several points, including that the use of force during Russia's military operation amounted to a breach of the genocide convention.