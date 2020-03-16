Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - World-renowned actor Idris Elba took to social media on Monday to announce to the world he had tested positive for Covid-19. More than 175 000 people around the world have been infected with the coronavirus. It has claimed over 6700 lives around the world and more than 77 000 have recovered from it. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, South Korea, Germany and France have been the most affected countries - with the most cases and deaths in those seven countries. The Fast and Furious actor called on his fans to stay home and be pragmatic, telling them, “no panic”. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” he said.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020



Elba announced the news in a tweet just after 8pm on Monday night. His tweet has already been retweeted more than 38 000 times, with more than 1.7 million people watching the video.

In a two minute video accompanied by the tweet, the award-winning actor said receiving the positive results for coronavirus sucked, but he assured fans he was doing okay.

“I got tested because I realised I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive and I quarantined myself immediately and got tested.

“This is serious, now is the time to think about social distancing, washing hands and beyond that, there are people out there who are not showing symptoms and that can easily spread it.

“Now is a good time to really be vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now, if you are feeling ill or if you feel like you have been exposed, do something about it, it's really important,” he said.

Elba said many people had lost loved ones because of the virus and said now was the time for people to show solidarity.

“Now is the time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected. From those who have lost people that they love, to people that don't even have it - that have lost their livelihoods. This is real,” he said.