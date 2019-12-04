Chinese Ambassador Lin Songtian posed the question to renowned scholars from China and Africa yesterday at the historic Governance and Socioeconomic development conference in Tshwane on Tuesday: "If China Can Succeed in Developing, Why not Africa?"
Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed with African leaders at the FOCAC Summit last year to deepen people-to-people exchanges, and to facilitate exchanges on governance and socioeconomic development. This promise has been kept with the official opening of the China Africa Institute (CAI) in Beijing in April this year, and with the Symposium on Governance and Socioeconomic Development co-hosted by the Human Sciences Research Council and the CAI this week in Tshwane.
The President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) Xie Fuzhan led a delegation to South Africa this week to attend the symposium which was attended by government officials, renowned experts and scholars from China and the continent.
“We need to create the opportunity to share ideas on where to go and how to get there,” Chinese Ambassador Lin Songtian said in his keynote address. Songtian credited China’s unparalleled development success in such a short space of time to its governance capacity, and the commitment of the Communist Party of China to “put people first.”
Songtian noted that China achieved long-term social and political stability which is a precondition for prosperity and rapid development.