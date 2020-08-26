Impoverished Ugandan asylum seeker dies beside her baby in Glasgow flat

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Mercy Baguma will be honoured in a vigil to be held outside Glasgow Home Office, Scotland, on Wednesday, the Daily Record reported. The organisers of the vigil are calling for justice for Baguma. Originally from Uganda, the 34-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in the Govan area by police on August 22 beside her 1-year-old starving son, according to the human rights organisation Positive Action in Housing (PAIH). PAIH said Baguma's son was found crying, weakened from several days of hunger. He was rushed to hospital and released on Monday. "The child’s father is taking care of him. He is understood to be seeking asylum from a different country and resides elsewhere in the city," PAIH said in a statement.

Baguma lost her job after her leave to remain expired and she was no longer allowed to work. After living in extreme poverty, she claimed asylum.

She was relying on food from friends and charitable organisations. Baguma was said to have been living in "extreme poverty".

Interfaith Glasgow said in a statement on Wednesday that Baguma and her son had been failed by a "deeply flawed" UK asylum system, which all too often leaves people in extreme poverty and charities scrambling with scant resources to fill the gaps.

Interfaith Glasgow said it would be joining PAIH and many others calling for an independent public inquiry into the ongoing accommodation crisis affecting asylum seekers in Glasgow and for Baguma's cause of death to be investigated.

"We urge religious and other organisations to also join this call, let us not wait for another tragedy," Interfaith Glasgow said.

All participants attending the vigil were encouraged to bring candles and wear black, in mourning of Baguma's death.

Physical distancing will be maintained at the event and wearing of face masks is encouraged.

The vigil organised by Refugee Solidarity Collective will be held at 100 Brand Street in the Cessnock area of the city from 4pm.

African News Agency (ANA)