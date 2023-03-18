Imran Khan goes to court amid clashes and a police raid at his home

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan officially presented himself at court in the country's capital on Saturday, his aide said, complying with judicial orders after a stand-off with police that has led to intense clashes with his supporters. Local media Geo TV reported that the trial court in Islamabad cancelled the warrants for his arrest as a result of his presence.

Khan, who was premier from 2018 to 2022, is facing a spate of legal challenges, including one that prompted a failed attempt to arrest him on Tuesday, sparking clashes between supporters and police, which also took place on Saturday. Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said the former premier's presence had been recorded officially by the court and he had left to return to his home in the city of Lahore. According to local media, Khan's vehicle reached the judicial complex in Islamabad amid clashes between police and his supporters. They reported that, given the chaos around the complex, he was unable to physically enter the courtroom, and was ultimately allowed by the judge to sign his presence from his vehicle.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, escort his vehicles as Khan travels to appear before the court, in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 18, 2023. Picture: Akhtar Soomro/REUTERS He was ordered to address charges in court on Saturday of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office. Khan says he followed legal procedures in acquiring the gifts.

Raid on residence Earlier in the day, police entered Khan's residential property in Lahore after he left for his court appearance in Islamabad and arrested several of his supporters over allegations of attacks against officers during clashes earlier in the week. The police chief for Punjab province, Usman Anwar, told the media in Lahore that officers went to Khan's house had arrested 61 people, including for throwing petrol bombs. Khan's party shared with journalists footage that appeared to show police in the garden of the Lahore home beating his supporters with batons.

Khan said his wife was alone in the house during the raid. Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Geo News that the police recovered weapons from premises outside Khan's home and had a warrant to carry out the search. Sanaullah said law enforcement personnel did not enter the residence, but remained in the garden and driveway.

Another Khan aide, Shireen Mazari, said police had broken down the front gate of Khan's home. Protests In Islamabad, the police chief told local broadcaster Geo News that Khan's supporters had attacked police near the court on Saturday and fired tear gas shells, prompting police to fire more tear gas back at them.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to criticise Khan, saying he was using people as human shields and was attempting to intimidate the judiciary. Khan has led nationwide protests since his ouster from power last year and has had a spate of cases registered against him. Hours before leaving his home on Saturday, the former cricket star said he has formed a committee to lead his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), if he is arrested.

Khan, who was shot and wounded while campaigning in November, said in the interview the threat to his life is greater than before and asserted – without providing evidence – that his political opponents and the military want to block him from standing in elections later this year. The military and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sharif's government has denied being behind the cases against Khan. The military in Pakistan, having ruled the country for nearly half of its 75-year history, has said it remains neutral towards politics.

The court has previously issued arrest warrants for Khan in the case as he had failed to appear on previous hearings despite summonses. On his assurance that he would appear on Saturday, the court granted Khan protection against arrest, but he said he feared the police and government planned to take him into custody. "It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the (Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition) govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad and the court bec(ause) I believe in rule of law," Khan said on Twitter.

"It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign." Pakistan's information minister said this week the government had nothing to do with the police action and the police were complying with court orders. During Tuesday's arrest attempt, hundreds of supporters prevented police from entering the premises. The authorities said they were attacked by petrol bombs, iron rods and slingshots.