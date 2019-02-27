Amanda Knox prepares to leave the set following a TV interview in New York. File photo: Mark Lennihan/AP

London - Amanda Knox made a tasteless joke about being cleared of a killing as she posted a picture online of a murder mystery night where the victim was stabbed to death.

Knox, 31, served four years in jail for knifing British student Meredith Kercher to death in Italy in 2007 but was eventually cleared.

The American appeared to make light of the Kercher case as she posted details of the murder mystery on Instagram.

She wrote that her character was accused of murder and acquitted in four hours, adding: ‘Better than four years.’

Knox posed in period costume as British 19th-century writer and mathematician Ada Lovelace while sitting next to her fiance Christopher Robinson.

She wrote: ‘Victorian London: A priceless painting goes missing and the owner is found both poisoned and stabbed. And would you believe it? I, the Countess of Lovelace, am accused. Also acquitted. All in four hours. Better than four years.’

Knox and her Italian former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were jailed for the murder of exchange student Miss Kercher, 21, in Perugia, Italy. Italian police claimed that Miss Kercher, from south London – Knox’s room-mate – was stabbed 47 times during a sex game that went too far.

Knox and Sollecito were later cleared, convicted again and then acquitted for good by the Supreme Court in Rome in 2015. Knox returned to her home city of Seattle in the US and became a journalist for her local newspaper.

She also launched a Facebook TV series about the shaming of women. Knox posts regularly on Instagram about her life, and her murder mystery night sparked controversy. Some Instagram users said she looked ‘lovely’ and the post was ‘creative’.

But another wrote: ‘Sick. You will have to face Meredith one day.’ In interviews, Knox has said that she was made a scapegoat during her trial and was wrongly labelled a kinky sex addict after being given the nickname ‘Foxy Knoxy’. The Kercher family declined to comment last night. Knox’s other Instagram posts include one of her dressed as Red Riding Hood in the Black Forest in Germany with a man dressed as a wolf behind her. She also posed wearing a black T-shirt with a pair of handcuffs on it and the words: ‘It could happen to you.’

She has 42 000 Instagram followers and was paid a reported £3 million for her memoirs, Waiting To Be Heard.

Rudy Guede, a drifter, was convicted of murdering Miss Kercher in 2008 and jailed for 16 years.

Daily Mail