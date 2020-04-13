India cops make tourists write sorry 500 times for lockdown violation

New Delhi - Ten foreign tourists taking a stroll in a northern Indian town in violation of the coronavirus lockdown were forced to write an apology 500 times, police said Monday.

India declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown that took effect on March 25 with people permitted to leave their homes only to get essential items and medicine.

The tourists, reportedly from the United States, Australia, Mexico and Israel were caught taking a walk on the banks of the Ganges River in Rishikesh over the weekend.

In footage broadcast on several news channels, police officer Vinod Kumar Sharma is seen handing out the unusual punishment to tourists.

"They were each made to write 'I did not follow the lockdown rules, I am very sorry' 500 times," local police officer Vinod Sharma said by phone.