India records 152 879 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day surge
NEW DELHI - In the highest single-day spike, India reported more than 152 000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This is the fifth consecutive day when more than 100 000 cases have been reported in the country.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infections has reached 1,33,58,805 in India.
With 839 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 169 275.
Currently, there are 1 108 087 active cases in the country.
As many as 90 584 people were discharged or recovered on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 12 081 443.
The previous high was recorded on Saturday when the country reported 145 384 fresh Covid positive cases in a single day.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed the 100 million mark.
Meanwhile, the four-day-long 'Tika Utsav', a mass Covid-19 vaccine programme, has started in the country on Sunday (Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary) to April 14 (B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary), following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the same
From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.
