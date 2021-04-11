India records 152 879 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day surge

NEW DELHI - In the highest single-day spike, India reported more than 152 000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This is the fifth consecutive day when more than 100 000 cases have been reported in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infections has reached 1,33,58,805 in India.

With 839 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 169 275.

Currently, there are 1 108 087 active cases in the country.

As many as 90 584 people were discharged or recovered on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 12 081 443.