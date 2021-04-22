India records 314 835 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest-ever daily spike

New Delhi: India reported 314 835 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic early last year, taking the overall infection tally to 15 930 965 on Thursday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 000 000 new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

There were 295 041 new cases on Wednesday, 259 170 cases on April 20, 273 510 on April 19.

Meanwhile, 2 104 additional people died due to the virus, which took the total death toll to 184 657.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered over 2 000 deaths in a single-day.

On Wednesday, 2 023 deaths were reported, which was the highest single-day spike so far.

With the fresh Covid-19 cases, the country's active case load stands at 229 142.

A total of 178 841 infected people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13 454 880.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 1 651 711 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the government data, a total of 2 211 334 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 132 330 644.

-IANS