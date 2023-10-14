India, several other countries evacuate citizens from Israel amidst Israel-Palestine war

By Ashoke Raj As evacuation of Indian citizens continues from Tel Aviv, other countries have also begun the process of evacuating their own citizens from Israel.

Countries including the US, Denmark, Finland and France have set up counters at Tel Aviv airport to help people leave Israel. Valerie Johnson, a US national from Chicago, Illinois who had arrived in Israel this August and had been living here since then said that she had been waiting for 14 years for a chance to come visit. "I've been here since August 2 and I need to take care of some business...This has been 14 years in the making since I've been wanting to come here and God allowed me to come at this appointed time back in August," she told ANI.

"Prayerfully I'll be able to leave this evening," she said, further highlighting that once things return to normal, she would return. "Once things subside, once you know all the trauma and all of that with the war, once it subsides, I plan on coming back," said the woman who said she had once worked for the federal government of the United States of America. She has been living in been in Jerusalem mostly, further said, "I am just in Tel Aviv right now to make transportation from here to Athens."

Meanwhile, as many as 447 Indian nationals, who were stranded amid the raging Israel-Hamas war have been brought back to India under 'Operation Ajay' in two separate flights. As the first charter flight landed in New Delhi, unanimously raised slogans of 'Vande Mantram' to celebrate their return home. "Operation Ajay" was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration for the operation had began on Thursday.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who welcomed the Indian citizens at the Delhi airport on the second flight from Israel, told ANI that the Operation Ajay will continue to facilitate those who are willing to come back to India. "We will continue (the Operation Ajay). There are about 18,000 Indian citizens there. This is the second phase, and we are trying to facilitate those who are willing to come back, so we are helping them," the minister said. The passengers on today's flight were mainly those who were staying and working in Israel. They applauded the government of India for the initiative and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.