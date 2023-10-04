Independent Online
Indian billionaire businessman Harpal Randhawa, son killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

An Indian billonaire businessman and his son were killed in a plane crash. File Picture

Published 6m ago

Share

Indian billionaire businessman Harpal Randhawa and his 22-year-old son were among six people who were killed in a horror plane crash in Zimbabwe.

The incident which occurred early on Friday morning, saw a RioZim flight, en route from Harare to Murowa Diamonds, crash shortly after take-off.

The plane was on its way to transport diamonds when it encountered a technical problem around 8am and plunged into Peter Farm.

All passengers and crew members on board were killed instantly.

The crash site also revealed that the plane may have exploded mid-air before hitting the ground.

Masvingo Fire Brigade officers attended the scene and assisted in removing the trapped and mutilated bodies from the wreckage.

The devastating news of Randhawa’s death was confirmed by his friends who spoke on condition of anonymity to The NewsHawks.

Randhawa, the founder of the US$4 billion private equity firm GEM Holdings, had a big stake in RioZim.

The crash claimed the lives of two Zimbabweans and four foreign nationals.

The ZRP report outlined that the Murowa Diamond Company-owned aircraft, had departed from Harare at 6am and tragically crashed approximately six kilometres from Mashava.

IOL News

