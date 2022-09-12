Indian government on alert over smuggling of rice to Kerala

A special team of Civil Supplies Crime Detachment (CD) unit of Madurai seized 15 tons of PDS rice on Sunday while it was being smuggled to Kerala.

The truck carrying the rice was interrupted by the CD unit at Koppalur toll plaza and 300 bags of public distribution system (PDS) rice was being transported illegally to Kerala. Each bag weighed 50kg.

Civil Supplies Department officials said the rice that is supplied free in the state is being sourced by middlemen who appoint agents across the state and transport it illegally to Kerala.

A senior officer of the Civil Supplies Department of Tamil Nadu said that in Kerala the rice is sold to rice mills at a higher price. The Civil Supplies Department of Tamil Nadu has appointed several flying squads to try to prevent the smuggling of rice to the neighbouring state as it was meant for consumption of the ration card holders of Tamil Nadu.