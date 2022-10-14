Indian man chops wife's hand, slashes fingers off other hand in domestic quarrel

A Kerala man severed his wife’s hand and slashed the fingers off the other hand using a knife in a fit of rage over a domestic quarrel The incident occurred at Kanakary near Kottayam around 09:30 AM on Friday, said the local village councillor.

For the past few days there had been a tiff between Pradeep and his wife Manju, locals said. Pradeep was known for his alcoholic tendencies and there had been skirmishes between the couple in the past. After every fight, he used to apologise and promise to behave, but soon returned to his quarrelsome ways. "As soon as I heard of the incident, I reached their home and saw Manju lying in a pool of blood. Manju was immediately rushed to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. We are told that the surgery is going on with the doctors trying to attach the severed hand," said the councillor.

The couple has a 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. When Pradeep was attacking his wife, their daughter tried to intervene and suffered minor injuries. Pradeep fled the scene on a two-wheeler and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

The families of people working in various parts of Kerala who had left their native villages to seek better jobs are returning to their respective villages after cases of human sacrifice were unearthed. Recently, a woman's hand was chopped off by her husband during a divorce case at Kalanjoor in Pathanamthitta