Indian man dies while watching movie ‘Avatar 2’ in theatre

A man died of a heart attack while watching the recently released movie “Avatar 2” in Peddapuram city of Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district, India Today reported on Monday. According to the report, the man who has been identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu, went to a movie theatre in Peddapuram with his brother Raju to watch the film and collapsed in the middle of the movie.

The publication reported that his younger brother Raju immediately rushed him to Peddapuram government hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to a 2014 study by the University College London, watching films with stressful scenes can trigger changes to the heart's beating pattern, showed research. Citing Science Daily, researchers said they found that although results varied from person to person, consistent changes in the cardiac muscle were picked up in trials.

Researchers also found that if someone already has a weakened heart, or if they experience a much more extreme stress, the effect could be much more destabilising and dangerous," Science Daily reports. “Because of stress, increase in BP like what happened in this case, arteries of the heart could have ruptured and that can cause sudden cardiac arrest,“ says Dr Sanjeev Gera, director and HOD - cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, citing a quote by the Hindustan Times. “Avatar: The Way of Water” debuted to $134 million in North America and $435 million globally over the weekend, according to reports.

