Thursday, September 29, 2022

Indian man shoots his girlfriend in the street and gets run over by a truck while trying to flee

In a shocking double tragedy, a young woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in Boisar town, and as he was attempting to flee the spot, he was knocked by a military truck and died later, police said on Thursday. File Photo.

Published 32m ago

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Neha Mahato, 21, and her boyfriend Krishna Yadav, 25, had a heated argument on the road near a private hospital in Saravali.

Suddenly, Yadav whipped out a revolver and shot Neha in the head at point-blank range, killing her instantly.

As the shocked locals rushed there, Yadav panicked and fled the spot, but barely a couple of hundred metres away, he was knocked down and crushed under the wheels of the military vehicle.

He was rushed to a local hospital by the Boisar Police, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boisar Police have recovered the weapon from Yadav and have sent it for a forensic analysis, and his autopsy report is awaited to ascertain if it was an accident or suicide.

As per the police’s preliminary probe, Yadav and Neha had been going steady for a year, but he was not willing to marry her.

Neha's family had given an ultimatum for marriage, failing which, they would fix her alliance elsewhere.

