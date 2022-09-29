Indian man shoots his girlfriend in the street and gets run over by a truck while trying to flee

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Neha Mahato, 21, and her boyfriend Krishna Yadav, 25, had a heated argument on the road near a private hospital in Saravali. Suddenly, Yadav whipped out a revolver and shot Neha in the head at point-blank range, killing her instantly.

As the shocked locals rushed there, Yadav panicked and fled the spot, but barely a couple of hundred metres away, he was knocked down and crushed under the wheels of the military vehicle. He was rushed to a local hospital by the Boisar Police, where he was pronounced dead. The Boisar Police have recovered the weapon from Yadav and have sent it for a forensic analysis, and his autopsy report is awaited to ascertain if it was an accident or suicide.

