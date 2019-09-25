File picture

New Delhi — A 23-year-old law student who accused a leader of India's governing party of sexual assault was arrested Wednesday on charges of extortion, police said. Naveen Arora, a police officer handling the case, said the woman is accused of demanding nearly $700 000 from the lawmaker, Chinmayanand, who uses one name, and "was arrested from her residence and will be produced before a court."

In August, the student accused Chinmayanand, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and president of the college where she studies, of sexual assault, harassment and intimidation. His lawyer has denied the allegations.

The 72-year-old Chinmayanand is a former minister from Uttar Pradesh and had previously faced charges in a rape case filed in 2011. Those charges were withdrawn in 2017.

The law student had said earlier that the case of extortion against her had been slapped to weaken her case against Chinmayanand.