Influencer falls down a flight of stairs while filming, captures her last moments and death

In this digital age, most people spend a significant amount of time documenting their lives with videos and pictures to capture moments to look back on. For people whose job it is to constantly have a camera in front of them, documenting can be on another scale.

Dinner with family must be captured and be aesthetically pleasing to the influencer’s audience. Everything from dates to hangouts with friends is filmed for the world to see. However, some influencers do take their hair down and show the world who they really are, raw and unfiltered. This was the case with Arina Glazunova, a Russian influencer who was capturing a fun night out with friends but, it would end in unimaginable tragedy.

Glazunova’s final moments were captured on camera in Tbilisi, Georgia, while she sang and danced with her friends. As she happily sung the tune, she jumped across the pavement glancing at her friends’ phone camera, fully in the moment and seemingly without noticing where she was headed. Eerily, the lyrics to the song she sang are: “No, I am not waiting for you, but know that I loved for the last time, for the last time.”

This song is by popular Russian boyband, Hungry Boys. When she repeats the sentence, the phone returns to her companion, and her eyes widen in horror as she witnessed Glazunova fall head first over the side of the tube entrance (underground train tunnel). Local media accounts said she was brought to the hospital but died from head injuries and a broken neck. The video has gone viral online. It is not advised for sensitive viewers to watch.