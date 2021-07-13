Inmates in India attack guards with chilli powder, escape

Seven inmates awaiting trial have escaped from a jail in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state after throwing chilli powder and salt in the eyes of five guards who were serving them dinner, India Today reported on Tuesday. The weekly Indian English news magazine said the incident took place on Sunday.

"Seven of the prisoners suddenly attacked the guards by throwing chilli and pepper powder and salt in their eyes," Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa was quoted as saying. According to a report by the Independent UK, the inmates had been stashing away chilli powder and salt for days in preparation for the attack. Press Trust of India reported that authorities are on the hunt for the escapees.

“The fugitives are likely to be rearrested soon as it is difficult for them to flee from the town because of the daily curfew from 3pm to 5am in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation,” Pasighat Deputy Superintendent of Police Tapang Tatak was quoted as saying by the news agency. Elsewhere, in KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa, two Westville Correctional Centre officials were attacked on Tuesday, IOL reported. In a photograph that has been shared on social media, two guards are seen with bloodstains on their uniforms.