London - A man who was wrongly convicted of rape after police missed crucial Facebook message evidence has been refused compensation for spending more than two years in jail.
Danny Kay had his conviction quashed in 2017 when the Court of Appeal ruled police had relied on an ‘edited and misleading’ account of online conversations provided by his complainant. Mr Kay’s sister-in-law found the messages that cleared him after just a minute searching online.
Appeal court judges ruled that the full exchanges supported his claim that sex had been consensual.
Messages hidden in the original case showed there had been far greater contact after the alleged rape between Mr Kay and the complainant than the jury had been told about.
But two years on, officials at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) have turned down the 28-year-old’s claim for more than £500 000 (R9 million) compensation.