London - A corner's court is scheduled to open an inquest on Thursday after the suspected murder of Nikolai Glushkov, who is said to have been an enemy of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Counter-terrorism police launched a murder investigation after Glushkov, 68, sometimes known as Glouchkov, was found dead at his London home on March 12.

The Metropolitan Police said a pathologist's report gave the cause of death as "compression to the neck."

It said counter-terrorism officers were leading the probe "because of the associations Mr Glushkov is believed to have had."

The inquest by the West London coroner comes amid a diplomatic row following the nerve-agent poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury.

Glushkov's family issued a statement via the police on Wednesday, saying they were "devastated at the loss of Nikolai and are coming to terms with our grief."

The police said there is "nothing to suggest any link to the attempted murders in Salisbury, nor any evidence that he [Glushkov] was poisoned."

Glushkov is a former friend and business associate of the late Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who was found hanged in London in 2013.

Police believed Berezovsky committed suicide, but Glushkov and other friends had raised doubts about the death. A coroner recorded an open verdict.

Bill Browder, the founder of Hermitage Capital Management and an outspoken critic of Putin, said Glushkov's death was a "very disturbing development."

"Another Russian enemy of Putin, Nikolai Glushkov, found dead at his London home," Browder tweeted.

