Indian women shout slogans during a march to observe International Women's Day in New Delhi, India. Picture: Manish Swarup/AP
Indian women shout slogans during a march to observe International Women's Day in New Delhi, India. Picture: Manish Swarup/AP
Female workers supporting the #MeToo movement wearing black attend a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Ahn Young-joon/AP
Female workers supporting the #MeToo movement wearing black attend a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Ahn Young-joon/AP
Protesters, right, exchange flowers with families of victims of alleged extra-judicial killings, during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines. Picture: Bullit Marquez/AP
Protesters, right, exchange flowers with families of victims of alleged extra-judicial killings, during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines. Picture: Bullit Marquez/AP
Women bang pots and pans and shout slogans during a protest marking the beginning of a 24-hour women strike at the Sol square in Madrid. Women in Spain have been called for a 24-hour feminist strike in their workplaces and also stop doing duties at home during the International Women's Day. Picture: Francisco Seco/AP
Women bang pots and pans and shout slogans during a protest marking the beginning of a 24-hour women strike at the Sol square in Madrid. Women in Spain have been called for a 24-hour feminist strike in their workplaces and also stop doing duties at home during the International Women's Day. Picture: Francisco Seco/AP
Land activists from Boeung Chhuk community on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, offer prayers to Buddhist monks to mark International Women's Day, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of their forced eviction. Picture: Heng Sinith/AP
Land activists from Boeung Chhuk community on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, offer prayers to Buddhist monks to mark International Women's Day, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of their forced eviction. Picture: Heng Sinith/AP
Perla Reyes, whose daughter Jocelyn Calderon was reported missing to police in 2012, takes part in a protest to mark International Women's Day at a memorial for women murder victims in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Perla Reyes, whose daughter Jocelyn Calderon was reported missing to police in 2012, takes part in a protest to mark International Women's Day at a memorial for women murder victims in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Protesters hold up gloves while taking part in a strike for women's rights in Portugalete, Spain, March 8, 2018, on International Women's Day. Picture: Vincent West/Reuters
Protesters hold up gloves while taking part in a strike for women's rights in Portugalete, Spain, March 8, 2018, on International Women's Day. Picture: Vincent West/Reuters
Female members of police commando march during a ceremony on International Women's Day, at the police headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan. Picture: Faisal Mahmood/Reuters
Female members of police commando march during a ceremony on International Women's Day, at the police headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan. Picture: Faisal Mahmood/Reuters
A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a movement against rapes on the occasion of International Women’s Day in New Delhi, India. Picture: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a movement against rapes on the occasion of International Women’s Day in New Delhi, India. Picture: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Bangladeshi women wearing masks take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka. Thousands of Bangladeshi women, non-governmental organisations and rights groups activists took to the streets demanding safer lives for women in the country as well as an improvement in their social conditions. Picture: Munir UZ ZAMAN/AFP
Bangladeshi women wearing masks take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka. Thousands of Bangladeshi women, non-governmental organisations and rights groups activists took to the streets demanding safer lives for women in the country as well as an improvement in their social conditions. Picture: Munir UZ ZAMAN/AFP
A young woman takes part in the Women March against Violence as part of International Women's Day in Milan. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP
A young woman takes part in the Women March against Violence as part of International Women's Day in Milan. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP

In Manila, they decried the president as a violator of women's rights. In Seoul, the surging #MeToo movement took to the streets. In India, where endemic violence against women has only recently become part of the public conversation, they marched toward Parliament loudly demanding their rights.

It was International Women's Day on Thursday, and thousands of women around the world ensured it could not go unnoticed.

Hundreds of activists in pink and purple shirts protested in downtown Manila against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, calling him among the worst violators of women's rights in Asia. Protest leaders sang and danced in a boisterous rally in Plaza Miranda, handing red and white roses to mothers, sisters and widows of drug suspects slain under Duterte's crackdown on illegal drugs.

In Europe, protesters in Spain got an early start, launching a 24-hour strike and calling on women to stop working, whether at offices or at home.

In Afghanistan, hundreds of women, who would have been afraid to leave their homes during Taliban rule, gathered in the capital on to commemorate the day - and to remind their leaders that plenty of work remains to be done to give Afghan woman a voice, ensure their education and protect them from increasing violence.

And in China, students at Tsinghua University used the occasion to make light of a proposed constitutional amendment to scrap term limits for the country's president.

Hundreds of South Koreans, many wearing black and holding black #MeToo signs, rallied in central Seoul. They called for sex offenders to be brought to justice, and for action on issues including the gender pay gap.

In India, hundreds of women, including students, teachers and sex workers, marched through the capital to bring attention to domestic violence, sexual attacks and discrimination in jobs and wages.

"Unite against violence against women," one placard urged. "Man enough to say no to domestic abuse," said another. "My body, My choice."

AP, AFP and Reuters