Alamogordo, New Mexico - Authorities say intoxicated 12-year-old girl went on a joy ride in the family car with three other children, forcing police to pursue them on a New Mexico highway. Alamogordo police say the car then drove through a dirt lot and nearly struck an Otero County deputy who was part of a group of officers seeking a wanted suspect in an unrelated matter.

The chase ended when the car spun out of control and hit a speed limit sign. No one was injured.

The young driver was referred to juvenile services on charges of reckless driving and DWI.

According to police documents, the four children told authorities that they all had been drinking.

AP