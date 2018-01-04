United Nations - Iran says the US "has crossed every limit" in international relations by expressing support for the anti-government protests roiling the Islamic Republic.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations complained in a letter Wednesday to the Security Council president.

Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo says US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have issued "numerous absurd tweets" that "incited Iranians to engage in disruptive acts."

Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The US hasn't immediately responded to the letter accusing it of intervening "in a grotesque way in Iran's internal affairs."

Trump has unleashed a series of tweets backing the protesters and referring to Iran as corrupt and failing.

The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested amid protests fueled by economic grievances. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people took part in pro-government counter-demonstrations Wednesday.

