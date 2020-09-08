Iran plans new trial for UK-born woman already jailed for spying

Tehran/London - Iranian authorities plan to try a British dual citizen, who is serving a prison sentence for espionage, on new spying charges, sources said on Tuesday. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB quoted a source as saying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, and her lawyer were called to the revolutionary court on Tuesday to receive the new indictment. British opposition Labour lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, who represents Zaghari-Ratcliffe's London constituency, said she had confirmed that "she was taken to court this morning and told she will face another trial on Sunday." Siddiq tweeted that she had received information on the new case from Zaghari-Ratliffe's British husband, Richard Ratcliffe.

I've been in touch with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and can confirm that she was taken to court this morning and told she will face another trial on Sunday.



The IRIB source did not reveal details of new indictment against Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager at the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

She was arrested in 2016 after visiting her parents in southern Iran and sentenced to five years in prison for espionage and other offences.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was also accused of working with a foreign network to topple the Iranian government.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, sits with his daughter Gabriella during a news conference in London in 2019. File picture: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

She denied all charges, saying she had only wanted to visit her parents.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Zaghari-Ratcliffe was granted temporary leave from jail in March, after which her family had hoped for an early release.

Labour's shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, said the reports of new charges were "deeply concerning."

"The UK government must now make urgent representations to the Iranian government and reiterate demands for her immediate release and safe return to the UK," Nandy said.