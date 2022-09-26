Iran protests surge in London, Paris

Cape Town - Following the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in police custody of the country’s “morality police”, protests have erupted in other major European cities including London and Paris. According to Sputnik News, police had to step in on Sunday to break up violent protests which erupted outside Iranian embassies in London and Paris.

At least five arrests were made by the Metropolitan Police in London who said that “a large number of protesters gathered at the location, with a substantial group intent on causing disorder”. Furthermore, French police fired tear gas to push back hundreds of demonstrators who rallied in central Paris in support of Iranians opposing mandatory hijab wear in the Islamic Republic. Meanwhile, Iran’s pro-government supporters have also taken to the streets in a bid to change the narrative and push back against what Iran officials are calling “norm-breaking” behaviour.

Al Jazeera news agency reported that in support of the establishment which came to power in 1979, the counter protesters and organisers had gathered Iranian flags that had been burnt during the protests and carried religious symbolism in support of the government.