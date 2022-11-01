Iran signs gas contracts worth $6.5bn with Russia

Tehran –The newly signed deals are parts of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) valued at $40bn signed between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russia’s Gazprom in July, that have recently turned into contracts, Xinhua news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari as saying on Monday. Safari said he hoped that the remaining parts of the MoU would also turn into contracts within one month, adding that negotiations are under way.

He said the gas swop deal between Iran and Russia is also being finalised, saying the only issue left undecided is choosing an intermediary country for sending the Russian gas to Iran. The minister said Iran’s plan is to import Russia’s gas while exporting Iranian gas to foreign markets, noting that it benefits his country by reducing the costs of transferring Iranian gas from the southern regions to the north. The joint project will also help increase political solidarity among Iran, Russia and intermediary countries, such as Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, and will contribute to the region’s political stability, security and peace, Safari said.

He noted that in the coming days, the two countries would also agree on the details of a contract for swopping oil and petroleum products, which was discussed in October during a visit by Oil Minister Javad Owji to Russia. Safari said the two countries' focus in their oil swop negotiations, is on an annual target of 10 million tonnes.