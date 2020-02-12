Iran woman dies of suspected coronavirus infection









An Iranian woman has died of a suspected coronavirus infection, the state daily newspaper IRAN reported on Wednesday, without citing any sources. The 63-year-old woman died in a Tehran hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, and an investigation has been ordered into the cause of her death. A spokesperson for Iran's Health Ministry, Kianush Jahanpour, denied the report. "There have been no cases of coronavirus in Iran," he said. Iranian health authorities have repeatedly said there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

The coronavirus is now officially named as COVID-19, has killed more than 1,100 people in China, with total confirmed cases there topping 44,650 as of Feb. 11.

Hundreds of cases have been reported in dozens of countries and territories around the world.

Meanwhile, Russia discharged a Chinese national from hospital in the Siberian city of Chita on Wednesday after he recovered from a coronavirus infection, local authorities said.

He was the second of Russia's two confirmed cases of coronavirus to recover. The other victim, also a Chinese national, was said by authorities on Tuesday to have recovered and been released from quarantine in Siberia's Tyumen region.

Russia has isolated hundreds of Russian and Chinese nationals for virus screening upon arrival from China. Russian authorities also quarantined a Chinese diplomat this week as a precaution.

Reuters