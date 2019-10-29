Manila - A Iranian beauty queen detained for almost two weeks at an airport in the Philippines on Tuesday pleaded for help, saying she fears for her life.
Bahareh Zare Bahari was held after arriving in Manila from Dubai on October 17 based on a request for her arrest by Interpol, the Bureau of Immigration said.
She has been held in a room at Ninoy Aquino International Airport's Terminal 3 since then, after she applied for asylum.
"Today is 13 days, I'm here without (updates)," she tweeted on Tuesday. "The Philippines is not safe for me anymore. I need a safe place to live without constantly fearing for my life."
"Please have consideration," she said in another tweet. "I need [a] safe place to live without stress."