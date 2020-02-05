US President Donald Trump's plan for peace in the Middle East is doomed to failure, said the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Official Khamenei website/Handout via Reuters

Tehran - US President Donald Trump's plan for peace in the Middle East is doomed to failure, the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Iranian state television on Wednesday. "This deal of the century will die before Trump does," Khamenei said, adding that the plan was "stupid but also insidious."

Khamenei called on Palestinians, and the whole Muslim community, to oppose the plan.

He said the only solution for the conflict in the Middle East was a referendum asking all Palestinians to decide themselves on a political solution for their country.

Following a rejection of the plan by Palestinian officials even before it was formally released, Iran's leaders also strongly condemned it in strong terms. President Hassan Rowhani called it "despicable" and unacceptable for the whole region.