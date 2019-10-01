Baghdad - At least one person was killed and 200 wounded in clashes in Iraq on Tuesday as security forces used tear gas, water cannon and live fire to disperse demonstrations over unemployment, corruption and poor public services.
The main protest took place in Baghdad, with some demonstrations in other areas of the country.
A government statement and a health ministry spokesman said 40 members of the security forces were among those injured. They did not say where the death took place.
The government statement blamed "groups of riot inciters" for the violence and said the security forces were working to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters.
In Baghdad, police opened fire in the air as some 3000 protesters tried to cross a bridge leading into Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.