World- Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced a 1.2-billion-euro (1.3-billion-dollar) package of measures to help Irish businesses if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal.
"These are times without precedent," Donohoe told the Irish parliament. "This is a budget that has been prepared in the shadow of Brexit."
"With just 23 days to go, the decisions I will announce today have been informed by the possibility of a no-deal Brexit," he said.
There would be 200 million euros in extra funding for ports, airports and the technology management required to prepare for Brexit, Donohoe said.
"If there is a no-deal Brexit, there will be 950 million euros in borrowed money to assist agricultural, enterprise and tourism sectors.