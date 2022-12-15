Irish soldier killed on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Dublin - An Irish soldier was killed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon late on Wednesday, when a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles travelling to Beirut came under small-arms fire, Ireland's defence forces said. Another Irish member of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon is in a serious condition, having undergone surgery following the incident, it said. Two other soldiers were being treated for minor injuries.

The remaining four personnel from the convoy were not injured. "It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann (the Irish defence forces) can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night," the defence forces said, adding that a full investigation would commence. It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



1/4 pic.twitter.com/YrnFOVBjkV — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) December 15, 2022 Irish Defence Minister Simon Coveney, who is in New York fora UN Security Council meeting, said he would meet UN Secretary General António Guterres later on Thursday to discuss the incident.

"As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work," Irish President Michael D Higgins said. Irish politician and minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar took to Twitter to say: “We unite in grief at the loss of a brave Irish soldier serving #Ireland and the @UN in Lebanon, and pray for a speedy recovery for the injured. Our thoughts are with the bereaved family, and with the families of the injured. We salute the bravery of all concerned” REUTERS