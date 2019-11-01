Amman/Beirut - The Islamic State extremist group has confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and asked followers to pledge allegiance to his successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi.
"We mourn ... the Muslim's caliph, Sheikh Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," the group's spokesman Abu Hamza al-Qurashi said in an audio message published by the group's media arm, al-Furqan.
In a message to the United States, the spokesman said: "Do not rejoice in the killing of Sheikh al-Baghdadi."
US President Donald Trump announced the death of al-Baghdadi on Sunday in a raid in north-east Syria, ending a years-long hunt for the militant who spearheaded a self-proclaimed caliphate that inspired violence around the world.
Aron Lund, a fellow with the think thank Century Foundation, told dpa "Islamic State leaders are known to change cover names from time to time, and sometimes when moving between positions, so it may be someone we've never heard about or it may be someone who was previously known under a different nom de guerre."