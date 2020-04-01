Isolated and alone, Australians turn to pets during coronavirus shutdown

SYDNEY - For Chris Moysa, a Sydney schoolteacher, the spread of coronavirus means long days at home without company. But like scores of other Australians, Moysa now has a new housemate after he adopted a cat named Fred.

"It’s just the companionship, having something around, makes you smile, they do stupid stuff," Moysa told Reuters as he strokes Fred, a white cat with black markings, who was looking for a new home after being in and out of foster homes.

"They hang out with you, they don't judge you, the love is unconditional so what's not to like."

Like in many countries, Australians have for weeks been told to stay home to fight coronavirus.

The social distancing measures have helped slow the spread of coronavirus in Australia, with the growth rate in new infections falling by nearly two-thirds in a week.