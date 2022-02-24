Israel condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

There is still time to stop and to return to the negotiation table and to resolve differences peacefully with world powers' mediation. Israel has long-running, deep and good relations both with Russia and Ukraine. There are tens of thousands of Israelis in both countries, there are hundreds of thousands of Jews in both countries keeping them safe is our top priority, Lapid said.

Furthermore, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called a premeditated war against Ukraine.

Biden, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Wednesday, said the United States and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way to what he called an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces on Ukraine.