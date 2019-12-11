Tel Aviv - With only hours to go until the final deadline to form a government in Israel runs out, chances of a third election within a year looked all but unavoidable on Wednesday as lawmakers continue to deadlock.
The two largest parties in Israel's 120-seat parliament - caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White - have agreed on March 2 as the date for the third election if no last-minute agreement on a governing coalition is reached before the deadline at midnight (2200 GMT).
The parliament will pass legislation on the election date on Wednesday, Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein has said.
A third election within under a year is unprecedented in Israel and attests to the intensity of the political stalemate in the country.
While Netanyahu has failed twice to form a majority coalition in the wake of April 9 and September 17 elections, Gantz has failed once.