Israel strikes Hamas targets in tit-for-tat cross-border fire

By Ofira Koopmans and Saud Abu Ramadan Tel Aviv - Israel overnight retaliated against unrest at the border with the Gaza Strip, shelling observation posts of militants in response to incendiary balloon attacks as well as protests. The posts belonged to the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement, according to a statement issued by the Israeli military on Monday. Israeli soldiers also used riot dispersal measures against Palestinians protesting along the eastern Gaza border fence, the statement added. The protesters, who call themselves members of the Night Disturbance Units, set fires, whistled and detonated sound bombs to keep Israelis living in communities on the other side of the border fence awake.

The demonstrators demand that Israel ease the blockade it has imposed on the Strip on and off since 2006 to allow in humanitarian aid material to enter the coastal enclave, which suffers from high rates of poverty and unemployment.

Israel holds Hamas, which has de facto control over Gaza, accountable for any violence emanating from the strip.

A senior Egyptian security intelligence delegation crossed into Gaza via the Erez crossing on Monday in a bid to defuse the situation, according to Palestinian sources.

Their arrival comes after they travelled to the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday in order to hold talks with representatives of the Fatah party, the sources said.

An Israeli police officer inspects the damage to a home after it was hit from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza Strip, in Sderot, Israel. Picture: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

Israeli border policemen on Monday also shot at the leg of a Palestinian in his 50s or 60s, who ignored calls to freeze at a key security crossing between Ramallah and Jerusalem.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the man had "walked in an area where only vehicles are permitted."

The guards called on him to stop, but when he continued to approach them "suspiciously," they fired warning shots. When he still did not stop, they shot him in the leg.

The man turned out to be unarmed, with difficulties in hearing and communicating.

Further south on the West Bank, Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian who tried to hurl a Molotov cocktail at them near the holy site of Rachel's tomb outside of Bethlehem.

"A hit was identified," a military statement said.

After a lull since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Palestinians this month have stepped up cross-border attacks from Gaza, including what Israel describes as "balloon terrorism," setting ablaze agricultural fields in southern Israel with incendiary balloons.

Israel captured Gaza from Egypt in the 1967 Six-Day War, but unilaterally pulled out its army and evacuated its settlements in the Strip in 2005.

Israel continues to control Gaza's borders, along with Egypt, and frequently closes crossings in response to rocket fire and violence along the border. It also uses its navy to expand or restrict a 24-kilometre fishing zone in response to violence.