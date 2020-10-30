Italy posts daily record of over 31 000 new coronavirus cases

Rome – Italy has registered 31 084 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the epidemic and up from the previous record of 26 831 posted on Thursday.

The ministry also reported 199 Covid-19-related deaths, compared with 217 the day before.

A total of 38 321 people have now died in Italy because of the coronavirus, the second highest death toll in Europe after Britain's, while 647 674 cases of the disease have been registered to date.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest-hit area, reporting 8 960 new cases on Friday against 7 339 on Thursday.

The southern Campania region was the second-worst affected, chalking up 3 186 cases.