Italy records 17k new Covid-19 cases in a day, while France records over 40k new cases

Rome: Italy recorded over 17 000 new Covid-19 cases while France recorded 43,284 in the past day. Italy reported 344 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 718 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 17,567 from 18,938 the day before. Italy has registered 113,923 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has 3.75 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 27,654 on Saturday, down from 28,146 a day earlier.

There were 186 new admissions to intensive care units, edging down from 192 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 3,588 from a previous 3,603.

Some 320,892 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 362,973, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile France reported a further increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care on Saturday and the country’s death toll from the epidemic also kept rising.

Data showed there were 5,769 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, compared with 5,757 on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, 227 people died of the disease in hospitals, taking to 72,450 the number of people who have died of coronavirus in hospitals.

Reuters