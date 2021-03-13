Italy records over 26k new Covid-19 cases and 317 deaths in a day

Milan- Italy reported 317 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 380 the day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections fell to 26,062 from 26,824 the day before.

Some 372,944 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 369,636, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 101,881 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year.

Italy has the recorded the second-highest death toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.2 million cases to date.