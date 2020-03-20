Italy's coronavirus death toll skyrockets to 4 032

Rome - Italy's death toll from Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has risen to 4,032, in a 18.4-per-cent increase from Thursday.

In its daily bulletin, the Italian Civil Protection Agency also reports that the total number of contagions is up by almost 15 per cent to 47,021.

Recoveries are up by 15.5 per cent to 5,129, while the number of intensive care patients - a closely watched figure given the shortage of hospital beds - has risen by around 6 per cent, to 2,655.

Lombardy, which surrounds Milan, remains the region worst hit by the outbreak, with more than 22,000 cases and 2,549 deaths. Lazio, the region that includes Rome, reports 1,008 cases and 43 deaths.

Italian army soldiers patrol streets after being deployed to the region of Lombardy to enforce the lockdown against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Milan. Picture: Reuters





Italian army soldiers patrol streets after being deployed to the region of Lombardy to enforce the lockdown against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Milan. Picture: Reuters





Pallbearers stand outside the Monumentale cemetery, in Bergamo, the heart of the hardest-hit province in Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy, Italy. Picture: Luca Bruno/AP





Relatives walk behind a hearse carrying a coffin inside the Monumentale cemetery, in Bergamo, the heart of the hardest-hit province in Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy, Italy. File picture: Luca Bruno/AP





Local newspaper Eco di Bergamo features several pages of obituaries in its March 17, 2020 edition, in Mediglia, Italy. Bergamo is at the heart of the hardest-hit province in Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy. File picture: Luca Bruno/AP

dpa