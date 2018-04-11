Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Washington - Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday he believes the US government will pass more regulation affecting the operations of the social media platform he founded.

"I think it's inevitable that there will be some regulation" as the internet grows in importance around the world, Zuckerberg, 33, told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Zuckerberg is on his second day of testifying before Congress over a massive data privacy breach for which he has repeatedly apologized.

While his explanation of the data breach and Facebook's response played prominently in Tuesday's testimony in the Senate, on Wednesday the topic turned quickly to regulation.

Several members of the committee raised the possibility of government oversight, with some saying it's necessary to prevent exposures like the one involving Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook recently had to admit that data belonging to some 87 million users was misused after some users downloaded an app that later shared their data and that of their friends with the research firm.

Zuckerberg cautioned that any legislation they propose to prevent such data breaches could hurt start-up companies.

"I think a lot of times regulation puts in place rules that a large company like ours can easily comply with, but that small start-ups can't," Zuckerberg said.

One committee member said he believes it's time for Congress to pass legislation.

"If all we do is have a hearing and nothing happens, then we haven't accomplished anything," said Frank Pallone, a Democrat from New Jersey.

DPA