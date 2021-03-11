Japan hails SA, pays tribute to earthquake victims

JAPAN on Thursday paid tribute to the nearly 20 000 victims of a devastating earthquake and tsunami that destroyed entire towns 10 years ago and triggered the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

Japanese Ambassador to South Africa Norio Maruyama on Thursday expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during this natural disaster.

“The Great East Japan Earthquake was a complex disaster of unprecedented scale, but thanks to the efforts of people in the affected areas and the efforts of various people, in Japan and from abroad, the reconstruction of the affected areas is making steady progress,” he said in a statement.

Immediately after the earthquake a rescue team from South Africa, the first emergency rescue team ever dispatched to Japan from Africa, arrived at Iwanuma City, Miyagi Prefecture.

Maruyama hailed the rescue team from South Africa that risked their own lives to lend a hand of support to save the lives of people and gave them hope.