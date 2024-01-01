Japan launches task force at Shika NPP after strong earthquake, say reports

The Japanese government and Japan’s Atomic Energy Commission have established a task force on preventing emergencies at nuclear power plants in the wake of a major earthquake in the Ishikawa prefecture, Japanese news broadcaster NHK reported on Monday, adding that data is already being collected on the situation at the local NPP, Shika. Currently, the first and the second reactors have been suspended, the broadcaster reported, adding that the task force stepped up radiation level checks at the Shika NPP.

An emergency task force on collecting and analysing data has been established within Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office following a series of the major earthquakes in the Ishikawa prefecture, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, adding the prime minister ordered for all possible measures to eliminate consequences and save people. In particular, he ordered the cabinet to cooperate with local administrations to ensure urgent measures after the earthquakes, the report read. A tsunami threat has been issued for all the western coast of Japan from the northern island of Hokkaido to the southern island of Kyushu, while a threat of the great tsunami has been declared in the Ishikawa prefecture after a series of earthquakes on Monday, the agency reported.