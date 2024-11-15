Japan rules out scrapping death penalty despite panel's call for review

The Japanese government on Thursday ruled out abolishing the death penalty, rejecting calls by domestic legal experts for a review amid international pressure to end capital punishment, local media reported. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that the government thinks it is not appropriate to abolish the death penalty and the death penalty is "unavoidable for a person who has committed an extremely grave and atrocious crime," Kyodo News reported.

On Wednesday, a private-sector panel including former law enforcement leaders proposed to the cabinet and parliament the establishment of a conference body to discuss whether to maintain the death penalty. The 16-member panel, including a former top prosecutor, a former top police official and academics, said in a report that "fundamental discussions" are needed at a commission to be established under the government or the Diet. Citing the case of Iwao Hakamata, an 88-year-old man who spent nearly half a century on death row before being acquitted in a recent retrial over a 1966 quadruple murder, the panel's report said, "Once a mistake occurs, it takes a very long time to correct it."